Person critically injured after being struck by MARTA train

A pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a MARTA train in Chamblee early Monday morning.

The accident happened at the Chamblee MARTA station on New Peachtree Road around 7:45 a.m.

No word on what happened.

The identity and the gender of the victim have yet to be released.

Services at the station have been impacted as a result of the accident.

Due to an emergency at Chamblee, all Gold line trains will begin S/B services & terminate N/B services at Brookhaven. — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) November 20, 2017

