Person critically injured after being struck by MARTA train

By WGCL Digital Team
CHAMBLEE, GA (CBS46) -

A pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a MARTA train in Chamblee early Monday morning.

The accident happened at the Chamblee MARTA station on New Peachtree Road around 7:45 a.m.

No word on what happened.

The identity and the gender of the victim have yet to be released.

Services at the station have been impacted as a result of the accident.

