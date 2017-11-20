Person critically injured after being struck by MARTA train

An 8 year-old girl is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
A pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a MARTA train in Chamblee early Monday morning.More >
A metro Atlanta student was forced to change his shirt during a school field trip. The shirt had the words "Fake News Network" written on it, and the field trip was a tour of CNN. Peachtree Charter Middle School.More >
Crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >
It was quite a surprise for drivers along I-24 near the Georgia-Tennessee border early Monday morning as three elephants were seen grazing along the side of the highway.More >
As residents in Atlanta prepared to say goodbye to the Georgia Dome, we're hearing about special memories from inside the 25-year-old stadium.More >
A woman was killed late Monday after a stabbing in Atlanta.More >
