CBS46, Salvation Army partner for Angel Tree program

As the holidays draw near, those in need are feeling added stress. This holiday season, we want you to join CBS46 and the Salvation Army in our angel tree program.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride. It's been a roller coaster ride.”

Melissa Gayle and her two year-old son Landon have been in transition for the past four months.

A 14-year army veteran, she retired in July and left Hawaii, where she was stationed. Since then, she's faced a slew of challenges.

“Finding adequate housing, daycare for the baby, employment challenges.”

After brief stints in Texas and Florida, Gayle is now staying with a cousin in Atlanta as she looks for jobs and affordable housing. Only adding to the stress - the upcoming holidays.

“I went down to Fort McPherson where the VA is and some nice ladies were like oh you have a baby, he's so handsome, why don't you sign up for the Angel Tree.”

Gayle registered her son as an angel at the red shield Salvation Army center downtown, hoping she'll be able to provide him with a few gifts this year. it's not her first experience with the angel tree program.

“I donated to Angel Tree several years ago,” she said. “I was working at a nursing school as a director and they had an angel tree there so I picked an angel and bought some gifts.”

This year she's the one who needs help.

“I don't think there's a certain type of person who needs to sign up for angel tree. I think it's open because what a person looks like externally may not reflect what they're going through internally so you can't judge.”

Gayle is a registered nurse. She's looking for clinical placement in the Atlanta area so she can finish her family nurse practitioner degree and then hopefully find work.

Here's how you can help so many families like the Gayles' this holiday season. Just select an angel card from an angel tree at your local shopping mall, church or organization. That will tell you the age and gender of the child in need and what they would like for Christmas.

