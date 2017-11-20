Georgia Dome just a memory after implosion

The impact of the Georgia Dome coming down started before daybreak.

MARTA customers at the Hamilton E. Holmes station and Bankhead station had to catch shuttle buses into town because the rail lines were shut down for safety during the implosion.

"I think it's a good idea. I hate that it's taking place on a Monday," said Ronald Tuck. "I thought 'why couldn't they do it on Sunday with not so many people traveling in town?' but it's alright. I appreciate it though."

He doesn't mind the shuttles but he hates to see the dome go.

"I actually worked the Olympics," says Tuck. "I was a supervisor there during the Olympics so it's kind of hard to see it go, hard to see it go but the new stadium is beautiful so it's worth it."

On Northside Drive police blocked off traffic to cars and tried to keep people safely back. People found a way to see all the action and counted down to the big moment.

Then came the dust afterward. It coated the roads and even a police car.

After the dust settled it was on to the clean up. Crews washed down the roads closest to the dome. Northside Drive was able to open just about 3 hours after the implosion was complete.

