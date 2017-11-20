First Congregational Church celebrates 150 years

The First Congregational Church in Metro Atlanta is celebrating 150 years of ministry and service.

The church was founded in 1867 as the Storrs School to educate freed slaves. Standing by its mission to advocate for social justice, the church continues to advocate for education, prison reform and the homeless.

To recognize its accomplishments, the church is hosting an 18-month celebration featuring programs and special events.

