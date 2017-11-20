Memorable moments in Georgia Dome history

The Georgia Dome is now a passing memory after it was imploded Monday morning, closing out 25 years of history.

The Dome has played host to a number of exciting events throughout its history, including Super Bowls, NCAA Championships and even WrestleMania!

Let's take a look back at memorable moments at the Georgia Dome throughout its history.

