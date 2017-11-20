Man shot in thigh; cellphone stolen by gunmen

Atlanta Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh November 1.

Police say the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ozone Street SW and Beckwith Street SW.

Andrew Abrams was found lying on the walkway of a nearby house. He told police the shooters stole his cellphone. Abrams was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering extensive injuries.

The victim told police the suspects were three males and they were driving a burgundy vehicle.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

