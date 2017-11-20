Pair sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, shooting of two people

A Cobb County judge sentenced two people to life in prison for their involvement in the kidnapping and shooting of two people in 2016.

Desire Nichole Collins and Dawayne Henderson came to Atlanta from Seattle to sell dozens of pounds of marijuana, according to evidence presented in court.

The pair sold the marijuana to a buyer in Buckhead after being introduced to the customer through a Marietta barber. However, the customer paid Collins and Henderson in counterfeit money.

Henderson, who was armed with a .45-caliber handgun, ordered the car to be stopped in a business park on Windy Ridge Parkway, near a Doubletree Hotel. He made the two victims get out of the car, backed them up to a ridge, and told them, “It’s not personal, it’s business,” before shooting the barber twice, and the female one time.

The victims fell down the ridge, and the defendants then drove away in the Camry, leaving them for dead. From there, the defendants stopped at a gas station and purchased gas that they put in a plastic bottle, and drove to 350 Franklin Road in the city of Marietta, where they set fire to the vehicle. The next morning, the pair fled to Ohio.

The victims were still alive and made their way to the Doubletree, where they called for help. The female victim, who was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time, lost her baby as a result of the shooting.

Collins was sentenced to life in prison. She will be eligible for parole consideration after serving 30 years. Henderson was sentenced as a recidivist to life without parole, plus 120 years to serve.

