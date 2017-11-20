Man accused of Craiglist killing to spend life in prison

A Marietta man who killed a college student responding to a Craigslist ad has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Cobb jury convicted Kalynn Shiquez Ruthenberg, 24, of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, violation of Georgia’s street gang act, firearms possession, and robbery, all stemming from the 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old James E. Jones.

Jones responded to an ad on Craigslist advertising an iPhone for sale. Evidence uncovered by Marietta Police detectives showed that Ruthenberg, an associate of the Crips gang, and two friends had posted the ad with the sole intention of luring someone they could rob.

Jones went to a residence on Jamaica Cove in Marietta to buy the iPhone and was confronted by the men, who robbed him of his cell phone and then his shoes. According to trial testimony from Ruthenberg’s two codefendants, Ruthenberg then shot Jones with a .45-caliber handgun. As Jones lay dying, Ruthenberg told a codefendant to take Jones’ Nike shoes off of his feet, and then shot him again.

“James Jones Jr. was a young college student studying chemistry at Clark Atlanta University who aspired to be a doctor,” said Chief ADA Jesse Evans, who prosecuted the case with ADA Drew Healy. “He was senselessly and maliciously executed by a gang member out of sheer greed. The jury’s guilty verdict won’t bring him back, but the sentence imposed will at least ensure that no one else will needlessly suffer at the hands of this violent murderer.”

Ruthenberg was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years to serve. Charges remain pending against two codefendants, 21-year-old Jordan James Baker and 22-year-old Jonathon O’Neil Myles. Both are in custody without bond.

