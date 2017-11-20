Study: Murder rates down in Atlanta compared to 2016

Crime and murder is the reality of any major city. But a new study found so far less murders are happening in Atlanta in 2017 compared to 2016.

Atlanta is still one of the top 30 cities in the United States with the highest murder rate. The study found the numbers from the first half of this year were reduced by more than 50 percent compared to the first half of last year.

The major cities chief association on violent crime calculated the murder rate for each major U.S. city. Thirty-seven people were murdered in Atlanta during the first half of 2017.

Atlanta's murder rate is still high at 7.8 percent per 100 thousand people. It's higher than New York City who has a rate of 1.5 percent and Los Angeles whose rate is 3.5 percent. Dekalb County also made the list with a 5.6 percent murder rate.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.