What's next after implosion of Georgia Dome?

Now that the Georgia Dome is gone, CBS46 is looking at what's next. We know the site where it once stood will become a new place for sports fans and other visitors to enjoy the city.

All the debris will take three months to clean up, and when it's all done, expect to find an open-air space that will have something for everyone.

A 13-acre green space called Home Depot Backyard will take seven months to piece together. Renderings from Home Depot of what it will look like include a pavilion, sculptures, sports fields and biking and walking paths, along with a playground.

With a groundbreaking set for early 2019, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority plans to build a new luxury convention center hotel. It's expected to be one of the largest in Atlanta with more than 1,000 rooms.

The site will also include a new 600-space parking deck, which is great news for anyone heading to a game at the stadium.

The Home Depot Backyard should be open and ready for the Atlanta Falcons' next football season in the fall of 2018.

