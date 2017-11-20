Woman killed after stabbing in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Woman killed after stabbing in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A woman was killed late Monday after a stabbing in Atlanta.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of Cameron M. Alexander Blvd.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says when officers arrived at the scene, they determined the 31-year-old woman had died due to her injuries.

The police spokesperson didn't say what led to the stabbing, but did say authorities continue to search for a suspect.

