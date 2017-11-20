Dry cleaners complete loss after fire

Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
The driver of a MARTA bus that inconveniently pulled in front of a camera that was livestreaming the implosion of the Georgia Dome is making the rounds on social media.More >
An interview with Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms on Newsmakers Live was came to an abrupt end after a fight broke out in the audience Monday night.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
A dry cleaners caught fire in northeast Atlanta on Monday. The fire occurred at the cleaners in the 1500 block of Monroe Drive NE.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >
It was quite a surprise for drivers along I-24 near the Georgia-Tennessee border early Monday morning as three elephants were seen grazing along the side of the highway.More >
As residents in Atlanta prepared to say goodbye to the Georgia Dome, we're hearing about special memories from inside the 25-year-old stadium.More >
A woman was killed late Monday after a stabbing in Atlanta.More >
