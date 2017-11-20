Dry cleaners complete loss after fire - CBS46 News

Dry cleaners complete loss after fire

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A dry cleaners caught fire in northeast Atlanta on Monday.

The fire occurred at the cleaners in the 1500 block of Monroe Drive NE.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, but did say the cleaners was a complete loss.

There were no injuries due to the fire.

