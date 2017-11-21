Elephants seen grazing along highway near Georgia-Tennessee border

It was quite a surprise for drivers along I-24 near the Georgia-Tennessee border early Monday morning as three elephants were seen grazing along the side of the highway.

Fire forced the massive animals out of their trailer around 1:30 a.m. on I-24, just west of Chattanooga.

The animals were being taken to Sarasota, Florida from Indiana when the truck hauling them caught fire. The elephants weren't injured and several drivers were amazed to see the animals hanging out on the side of the road.

Chattanooga Fire Chief Lesley Morgan told news station WDEF the elephants “were huge, but well behaved.”

The elephants were reloaded and taken to Sarasota, where they'll spend the winter.

