Interview with Atlanta mayoral candidate cut short by fight

An interview with Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms on Newsmakers Live was came to an abrupt end after a fight broke out in the audience Monday night.

Although it can't been seen in the video, several people can be heard screaming and a loud disruption takes place before Bottoms attempts to quiet the crowd.

The interview abruptly ends before the crowd is cleared from the room. The interview was taking place at BQE Restaurant and Lounge in Atlanta.

Two people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct as a result of the fight.

The run-off election for Atlanta's next mayor takes place on December 5.

