Travel experts: Brace yourself for crowded highways, airports

Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company. Travel experts predict millions of travelers will come through metro Atlanta over the holiday.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects more than 3 million travelers will navigate the airport this week, which is considered the airport's busiest travel period of the year.

Auto club AAA reports metro Atlanta's busiest highway travel period will be Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. During that window, traffic will be twice as bad as normal.

Melvin and Darlene Smith of Covington managed to avoid the crowds by scheduling flights earlier in the week to visit their son in New Jersey.

“You’ve got to use those smart strategies," said Darlene. "Get out early. That’s the key. Get out early.”

“Two hours ahead of time is always the best," said her husband. "Avoid large crowds and just be aware.”

For families driving to their final destinations, there's a bit of good news. Gas prices in Georgia are below the national average.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.