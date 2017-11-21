Young girl struck during shootout in SE Atlanta

An 8 year-old girl is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. on the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road in Atlanta.

Police say four people, two men in a blue car and two juveniles in a Dodge Charger, were shooting at each other when the young girl was struck in the rear end. She was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Curtis Trimble, 17, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

