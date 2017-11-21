Young girl struck during shootout in SE Atlanta

An 8 year-old girl is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday.More >
Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after two UPS drivers were held hostage and had their trucks robbed on Tuesday morning.More >
Tiesha Dunbar and Nicholas Gates were arrested during a sting operation set up by the victim and South Precinct. A third person involved in the scheme, Natiya Pope, is at large.More >
Justin Cox is believed to still be armed with a handgun and is not yet in custody.More >
A gas leak forced the closure of a busy Atlanta roadway but the roadway has since reopened.More >
Police are searching for a woman who was last seen heading to her daughter's home for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.More >
Federal authorities are demanding change at a local hospital after a patient's overdose death.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
A woman who was helped by a homeless man after she had run out of gas has raised over $100,000 for him by creating a GoFundMe page on his behalf.More >
A video posted to Facebook shows what appears to be a couple installing a skimmer on an ATM machine at Lenox Mall on Saturday.More >
Baby AJ’s mom, Carmellia Burgess, has been depending on the kindness of friends and relatives to get her son to his dialysis treatments three times a week, for three hours a day.More >
