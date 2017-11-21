Board of Regents completes review of KSU following cheerleading controversy

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has completed their review of Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens' actions, as well as that of the school, following the controversial episode involving five cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem at a football game earlier this fall.

Among the findings---the Board of Regents calls into question the KSU athletic department's story that the change in opening ceremony that pushed the cheerleaders off the field had nothing to do with the cheerleaders kneeling in the game prior. "Their explanation is called into question, however, by the timing of the change..." the report reads.

Also, President Sam Olens was told by the University System Office---after the first kneeling event---First Amendment rights of the cheerleaders would be violated if they were taken off the field.

But days later, he allowed the change in program, and accompanying ban to happen--knowing full well the consequences, and failed to inform the University System Office as he was instructed to do.

The university system learned the women were banished from the field from media reports.

Those cheerleaders, who became known as the "Kennesaw Five", were only allowed back on the field earlier this month, following weeks of protest, outside pressure, and threatened legal action.

The CBS46 Bulldog has been pressing the school and President Olens for transparency for weeks.

Last month, we exclusively exposed the money trail of political donations involving two local politicians who had success in their attempts to pressure president Olens to banish the women.

Olens refused our multiple requests for interviews to explain his actions.

The school declined comment today as well.

Sources tell us the Board of Regents could bring up the report and take administrative action at their next meeting in the new year.

