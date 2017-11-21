Two attorneys quit McIver case

The next time Tex McIver walks into court, attorneys William Hill and Steve Maples wont be there to greet him.

The two lead attorneys announced late Monday night that they're removing themselves from the case but would not say why.

"It could be because the defendant can no longer afford to pay. It could be because the defendant wants the case to go in one direction while the lawyers want to go in another direction," said Jackie Patterson.

McIver, known as a wealthy attorney with property in both Buckhead and Putnam County is still behind bars. He's not been able to post the $75,000 needed towards his $750,000 bond set in October.

Diane, wealthy in her own right was the President and CEO of Corey Airport Services.

Atlanta defense attorneys following the case closely say McIver's funds could be limited after possibly spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees.

"Tex McIver had to pay all of these lawyers at least 5-6 hundred thousand dollars because you're talking about his life and he's using every resource that he can to afford a conviction," said Patterson.

CBS46 has learned Bruce Harvey will take over as lead counsel. He joined McIver's team of attorneys in late July, saying at the time he'll work for free. It's unclear if that's still the case.

Known as a bulldog in the court room, Patterson says Harvey could get McIver acquitted.

"Bruce Harvey is a very good lawyer. I mean I think bringing on Bruce Harvey could pose even more of a problem for the district attorney's office," said Patterson.

