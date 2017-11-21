Mayor Reed: "Ceasar Mitchell supporting Mary Norwood is one man, one woman, two losers"

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed didn't mince words when CBS46 asked him how he felt about City Council President Ceasar Mitchell endorsing Mary Norwood.

"I'm totally unsurprised. It's consistent with his career and it's why he's getting ready to be retired. Here's the guy who didn't have the decency to show up at work yesterday," said Reed. "Ceasar Mitchell supporting Mary Norwood is one man, one woman, two losers."

At Tuesday's presser, the mayor also told CBS46 he heard from President Trump Monday.

"President Trump called us and awarded us with a $1.8 million cops grant for 15 new officers to patrol and secure the Atlanta Beltline and we will be hiring veterans for that effort," said Reed.

And then we've learned, the city just closed on a major deal.

The Atlanta Housing Authority just acquired the Atlanta Civic Center for $31 million. There are plans to redevelop the area by building a new mixed-use development which will include more than 250 low income housing units.

The mayor calls the deal the largest commitment to affordable housing in the City of Atlanta in more than 15 years.

Our goal is to retain approximately 40 percent of the 19 acre site for mixed-income, multi-family residential neighborhood with approximately 30 percent of the new units being designated as affordable in the heart of the City of Atlanta.

