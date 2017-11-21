Medical ID app helps first responders during holiday season

Before you board the plane headed for grandma’s house, keep in mind, you have rights as an airline passenger.More >
Before you board the plane headed for grandma’s house, keep in mind, you have rights as an airline passenger.More >
With the holidays approaching, it's travel season. With that first responders will see an increase in emergency calls, but new technology can make their job a little bit easier.More >
With the holidays approaching, it's travel season. With that first responders will see an increase in emergency calls, but new technology can make their job a little bit easier.More >
An 8 year-old girl is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday.More >
An 8 year-old girl is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
A pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a MARTA train in Chamblee early Monday morning.More >
A pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a MARTA train in Chamblee early Monday morning.More >
Baby AJ’s mom, Carmellia Burgess, has been depending on the kindness of friends and relatives to get her son to his dialysis treatments three times a week, for three hours a day.More >
Baby AJ’s mom, Carmellia Burgess, has been depending on the kindness of friends and relatives to get her son to his dialysis treatments three times a week, for three hours a day.More >
There are more than 500 armed militia groups in the U.S. CBS46 wanted to break through the stereotypes and find out what a typical militia group believes.More >
There are more than 500 armed militia groups in the U.S. CBS46 wanted to break through the stereotypes and find out what a typical militia group believes.More >
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed didn't mince words when CBS46 asked him how he felt about City Council President Ceasar Mitchell endorsing Mary Norwood.More >
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed didn't mince words when CBS46 asked him how he felt about City Council President Ceasar Mitchell endorsing Mary Norwood.More >
A video posted to Facebook shows what appears to be a couple installing a skimmer on an ATM machine at Lenox Mall on Saturday.More >
A video posted to Facebook shows what appears to be a couple installing a skimmer on an ATM machine at Lenox Mall on Saturday.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >