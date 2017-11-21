Medical ID app helps first responders during holiday season

With the holidays approaching, it's travel season. With that first responders will see an increase in emergency calls, but new technology can make their job a little bit easier.

"We have no idea who it is, and we're searching and we don't find a wallet, but we happen to find a phone," said Captain Eric Jackson.

The smartphone can do for first responders what many might not even know. And it's all through a feature found on your smart phone.

"To be able to go to the phone, go to that program, be able to pull down just with a couple of moves of your fingers," said Jackson. "Pull down a picture and pull down their medical history, at least as much as they've filled in."

We took the Medical ID phone feature to DeKalb Fire Rescue. It's something Captain Jackson hadn't heard of but says it is definitely worth sharing.

"It's pretty cool and certainly something that helps fire fighters," said Jackson.

It works like this. Once you click the already installed Health app, fill out your basic information then create a medical ID.

"Allergic reactions, medications, to them not wanting to be an organ donor," said Jackson.

And all of this can be viewed even when the phone is locked by tapping emergency, then medical ID.

"It takes us out of the we don't know realm to the we're better informed realm."

Technology wasn't as readily available when Jackson first started his career but the changes continue to help those in working to save lives.

"We're still preaching the basics, but at the same time, we're encouraging technology."

