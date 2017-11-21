Bloomberg: Uber pays ransom to hide theft of driver, passenger personal info

Uber says hackers got the personal information of all their drivers and passengers. That means the names, phone numbers, e-mail addresses, and driver's license numbers of more than 57 million people were exposed.

According to Bloomberg, instead of notifying the public, they paid these hackers 100,000 to delete the stolen information.

In an announcement from the CEO, Uber said it received assurances the stolen info was destroyed after the money was paid, but it doesn't explain what type of assurance.

CBS46 asked Uber's media contacts how they know the hackers didn't just take the money while pretending to get rid of the personal info, but they were unable to answer the question.

The current CEO says the way the hack was handled by Uber's previous administration in October 2016 is not the way he would have handled it.

The good news: the hackers did not access credit card information.

