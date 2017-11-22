Police arrest escaped Alabama inmate

Shane Vernon, the “armed and dangerous” Coosa County escapee, is now in custody after he was arrested Tuesday night.

According to Columbus television station WTVM, after escaping from jail on Sunday, authorities say Vernon tied up an elderly couple in their home in Rockford, stealing their car and guns.

Monday, he tied up a young family at gunpoint inside their home in Titus, stealing cash and the silver van, that was later abandoned about seven miles away at the kidnapping victim’s home, authorities say.

Also on Monday, Vernon allegedly broke into a man's home, stole his car, kidnapped him and drove to Douglasville. He later abandoned the victim and his black Pontiac G2. The victim then was able to safely make it to a police station.

Police were able to catch up with Vernon around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night in DeKalb County.

He is awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

