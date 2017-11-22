Several displaced following fire at Gwinnett County condominium complex

Several residents of a Gwinnett County condominium complex are displaced after fire ripped through the building late Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. at the Robinwood Condominiums on the 2300 block of Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross.

Heavy flames were shooting out of the structure when crews arrived on scene. They were able to contain the fire but as many as 30 people have been displaced and 10 units have been destroyed.

“It was a loud boom,” said resident Jasmine Turner. “I looked out the window. I saw a bright light. I looked out the other window. I could see the flames. And that's when I ran outside.”

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire may have started from a fireplace in one of the units but that hasn't been confirmed.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents.

