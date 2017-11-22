Couple caught on video installing skimmer on Lenox Mall ATM

A video posted to Facebook shows what appears to be a couple installing a skimmer on an ATM machine at Lenox Mall on Saturday.

Facebook user En Leor Bry posted a video showing what an ATM skimmer looks like and then another showing a man and woman installing what appears to be a skimmer on an ATM machine. They also install what appears to be a pin hole camera that reads a user's debit card pin number.

After their work is complete, the couple walks off.

The Atlanta Police Dept. confirmed the device the couple put on the ATM machine was a skimmer. Police warn customers that any time they are using an ATM machine, check to see if a skimmer is installed.

