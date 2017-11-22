Woman says salon refused to serve disabled son

A Wisconsin woman is crying foul after she says a salon refused to cut her son's hair because his disability makes it too difficult for her workers.

Katlyn Oelke took to Facebook to voice her displeasure with "A Hair For Kids Salon" in New Berlin. She shared a letter she received from the owner of the salon, attempting to politely decline service for the 4 year-old boy, who is afflicted with Down Syndrome.

The note informed the woman that stylists at the salon were not comfortable servicing the child, claiming he was not a "good fit" for them.

