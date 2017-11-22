Hall County teacher, coach accused of sexual contact with student

A coach at a Hall County high school has been arrested and is accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact with a female student at the school.

Webster Demetrius Daniel, 42, a teacher and coach of the girl's basketball team at Chestatee High School in Gainesville, was arrested and charged with sexual assault against a student and sexual battery. He was arrested on Tuesday at his home on the 4700 block of Autumn Rose Trail in Oakwood.

The alleged incident happened on November 16 but it unclear where the assault took place.

Daniel bonded out of the Hall County Jail Wednesday morning.

