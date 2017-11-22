Video shows suspect ripping cash out of clerk's register

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect accused of stealing cash out of a clerk's register as she was waiting on him at a Taco Bell location.

The video shows the clerk waiting on the man and when he gives her the cash to pay for the order, he reaches into the open register and grabs a handful of bills.

The worker tries to get it back from him but he's too strong. After he grabs the money, he quickly runs out the door.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them at 678-423-6698.

