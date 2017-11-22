Vehicle jumps curb, fatally strikes pedestrian on sidewalk

Before you board the plane headed for grandma’s house, keep in mind, you have rights as an airline passenger.More >
A woman will likely face charges after she drove up over the curb and fatally struck a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.More >
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has completed their review of Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens' actions, as well as that of the school, following the controversial episode involving five cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
Justin Cox is believed to still be armed with a handgun and is not yet in custody.More >
Baby AJ’s mom, Carmellia Burgess, has been depending on the kindness of friends and relatives to get her son to his dialysis treatments three times a week, for three hours a day.More >
There are more than 500 armed militia groups in the U.S. CBS46 wanted to break through the stereotypes and find out what a typical militia group believes.More >
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed didn't mince words when CBS46 asked him how he felt about City Council President Ceasar Mitchell endorsing Mary Norwood.More >
A video posted to Facebook shows what appears to be a couple installing a skimmer on an ATM machine at Lenox Mall on Saturday.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
