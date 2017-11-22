Vehicle jumps curb, fatally strikes pedestrian on sidewalk

A woman will likely face charges after she drove up over the curb and fatally struck a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Akers Mill Road near Cobb Parkway in Marietta.

Neither the identity of the victim or the driver has been released.

Brody Staud with the Cobb County Police Department says the driver is expected to face charges.

