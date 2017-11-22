APD investigating after two UPS trucks robbed, drivers held hostage

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after two UPS drivers were held hostage and had their trucks robbed on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a carjacking on Fulton Industrial Boulevard around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were told by two victims that while at a red light at the intersection of Fulton Industrial Blvd. and Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., both UPS trucks were entered through the passenger side by masked men with handguns.

The two suspects forced the drivers to drive to Northwest Atlanta, where more suspects were waiting to unload the UPS trucks into a stolen U-Haul. The suspects were alerted that police were in the area and fled the scene, leaving both trucks and the packages at the location.

Investigators are working to gather more information on this case. Stay with CBS 46 as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.