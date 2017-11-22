3,200 meals prepared in 19th annual 'Great Thanksgiving Dish'

CBS46's Adam Murphy, Brittany Miller and Rodney Harris were among many journalists throughout Atlanta who helped prepare 3,200 meals for the 19th Annual Great Thanksgiving Dish.

Journalists gathered on Tuesday to help prepare the meals for 21 agencies who partner with the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

"I look forward to this event every year, and I am thankful to have the opportunity to give back in such a big way," says Murphy. "The Atlanta Community Food Bank does great work in the community, and I'm thankful to be a part of it. I've been participating in this event for more than 14 years and it's always a great way to kick off the holiday season."

It’s always a pleasure joining @ACFB and my friends in the media at ‘The Great Thanksgiving Dish’ to prepare meals for the less fortunate this holiday season. #ACFBDish @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OJsUptdiuf — Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) November 21, 2017

"I've seen Adam participate every year, and I was glad to be able to join this year," says Harris. "I'm also thankful to be able to do something that can help others throughout our great community."

Thankful for being apart of the @ACFB Great Thanksgiving Dish, along with many great journalists | 3,200 meals prepared | #ACFBDish pic.twitter.com/bHAEN8NutJ — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) November 22, 2017

The meals included 1,250 lbs. of turkey, in addition to rolls, mashed potatoes, freshly snapped green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pies and 65 gallons of gravy.

The meals will be given to local non-profit organizations, including community kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, congregations and recovery and rehabilitation programs.

"The Great Thanksgiving Dish is a perfect reminder of the value of community, and we're thrilled to have so many talented journalists make this event one of their holiday traditions, one that helps thousands of families each year," says Chaundra Luckett, public relations manager for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "We are grateful for the support of the Renaissance & Marriott Hotels, who have sponsored this event for 19 years, and continue to open their doors for a special day of service to provide meals for children, seniors and families across metro Atlanta and north Georgia."

The hotel's executive chef, Rohan Leach, and his team of chefs guided the food's preparation.

In 2016, the Food Bank provided 59 million meals for more than 755,000 people in metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

