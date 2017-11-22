Georgia Tech coach on leave after alleged violation of NCAA rule - CBS46 News

Georgia Tech coach on leave after alleged violation of NCAA rules

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Georgia Tech assistant men's basketball coach Darryl LaBarrie has been placed on paid administrative leave while the school investigates an alleged NCAA rules violation.

The announcement was made by the school Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the school also said basketball player Justin Moore will miss two games due to a violation of NCAA rules after a reinstatement decision by the NCAA.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46