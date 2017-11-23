Legislation would waive fees for small businesses in underserved areas of Atlanta

Several residents in southwest Atlanta say they want to see more small businesses in the area that don't include the usual chain stores they already have.

As a result, the city of Atlanta is hoping through legislation to waive fees for small businesses that open in or relocate to certain underserved areas of the city.

The legislation would waive all occupational certificate taxes and fees for small businesses with less than $1 million in gross annual receipts. Underserved areas would include those with high unemployment rates, low per-capita income and a high percentage of residents living below the poverty line.

If Mayor Kasim Reed signs the legislation, it would go into effect on January 1, 2018.

Business owners interested should apply through the city's office of revenue.

