Gas leak closes Peachtree Boulevard for several hours

A gas leak forced the closure of a busy Atlanta roadway but the roadway has since reopened.

All lanes on Peachtree Boulevard were shut down between Miller Drive and Chamblee Tucker Road in Chamblee for about four hours due to the gas leak.

Access to Peachtree Boulevard from Malone and Sexton Woods drives was restricted as crews worked to fix the leak.

