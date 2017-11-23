Missing 80-year-old woman found

Police have located an elderly woman who went missing. Velma Harrison, 80, was located in Rome by a citizen who recognized the vehicle from the Mattie's Call.

MISSING

Police are searching for a woman who was last seen heading to her daughter's home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, 80 year-old Velma Harrison left her home on Village Oaks Drive and was driving to her daughter's home in Peachtree Corners. Tracking her credit card use, the police department says Harrison somehow ended up at a Pilot gas station in LaGrange, 80 miles southwest of her intended destination.

Later in the day, her credit card was used at gas stations in Chamblee, Buckhead, and at 9 pm, Thursday, it was tracked to Gainesville.

Harrison has been on the road for more than 24 hours. Her family worries she is suddenly beginning to suffer from an undiagnosed mental impairment like dementia.

She was wearing a black long sleeved shirt, pants and a necklace.

She was traveling in a white, 2002 Acura with the Georgia license tag of PCX 1377.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6919.

