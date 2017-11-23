Police searching for missing Dunwoody woman

Police are searching for a woman who was last seen heading to her daughter's home for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, 80 year-old Velma Harrison left her home on Village Oaks Drive and was driving to her daughter's home in Norcross. The department says Harrison was last seen at the Pilot Gas Station in LaGrange. She was wearing a black long sleeved shirt, pants and a necklace.

She was traveling in a white, 2002 Acura with the Georgia license tag of PCX 1377.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6919.

