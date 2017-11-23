Homeless man helps woman with gas, she raises over $100,000 for him

A woman who was helped by a homeless man after she had run out of gas has raised over $100,000 for him by creating a GoFundMe page on his behalf.

The woman says she ran out of gas and was sitting in her vehicle when the homeless man approached her. She told him she didn't have any money and he told her to wait inside the vehicle with the doors locked.

Minutes later, the man returned with a gas can. The man had used his last $20 to purchase gas for the woman and told her that she didn't have to repay him. The woman continued to visit the homeless man, bringing whatever gifts, food and clothes she could.

She says she then decided to create a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising a little money for the man. She set a goal of $10,000 but that mark was smashed shortly after she created the page.

The donation money is now well over $100,000 and the woman says she'll use it to help him get an apartment, a reliable vehicle and 4 to 6 months worth of expenses.

