Water main break cuts off service to Ponce City Market, surrounding area

Crews are currently working to repair a valve leak on an 8 inch water main in Atlanta which has caused a temporary water outage for residents in the area.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management tweeted out the announcement Thursday morning. The water main is located on the 600 block of Glen Iris Drive.

No word on when the valve leak is expected to be repaired.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.