Forsyth teen shot in his home by visitor

Police say a teen shot another teen in Forsyth County Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Wondering Way.

The shooting occurred during some type of dispute, according to a spokesperson with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators told CBS46 on the scene, the shooter was a friend of a friend visiting the victim's house. Parents were there, but did not happen during a Thanksgiving family get together.

The victim was taken to the hospital, while the suspect was captured a short time after the incident. Neither of their identities have been released.

Forsyth County deputies remained on the scene late Thursday looking for the gun, which the shooter discarded somewhere in the neighborhood.

