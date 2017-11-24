Roswell Police Sergeant on administrative leave following arrest - CBS46 News

Roswell Police Sergeant on administrative leave following arrest

A Roswell Police Sergeant is on administrative leave while the department conducts an investigation surrounding his arrest.

Sergeant Chad Harris was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office November 23.

He was charged with battery and cruelty to children,

CBS46 is gathering more details regarding Harris' arrest.

