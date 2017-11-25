Person drives in the wrong direction on Langford Parkway

The at-fault attempted to flee on foot before being detained by officers and failing a field sobriety test.More >
The at-fault attempted to flee on foot before being detained by officers and failing a field sobriety test.More >
Crews are currently working to repair a valve leak on an 8 inch water main in Atlanta which has caused a temporary water outage for residents in the area.More >
Crews are currently working to repair a valve leak on an 8 inch water main in Atlanta which has caused a temporary water outage for residents in the area.More >
Several residents in southwest Atlanta say they want to see more small businesses in the area that don't include the usual chain stores they already have.More >
Several residents in southwest Atlanta say they want to see more small businesses in the area that don't include the usual chain stores they already have.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old DreLandon Brown suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.More >
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old DreLandon Brown suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
Baby AJ’s mom, Carmellia Burgess, has been depending on the kindness of friends and relatives to get her son to his dialysis treatments three times a week, for three hours a day.More >
Baby AJ’s mom, Carmellia Burgess, has been depending on the kindness of friends and relatives to get her son to his dialysis treatments three times a week, for three hours a day.More >
The suspect, a black male, is seen walking towards the vehicle as he says “finna [sic] take a drive in the police car.” Sergeant AshantiMore >
The suspect, a black male, is seen walking towards the vehicle as he says “finna [sic] take a drive in the police car.” Sergeant AshantiMore >