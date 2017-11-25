Person drives in the wrong direction on Langford Parkway - CBS46 News

Person drives in the wrong direction on Langford Parkway

By WGCL Digital Team
A motorist traveling in the wrong direction on Langford Parkway early Saturday morning resulted in a car accident and stopped traffic.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling east in a westbound lane when another vehicle was struck.

The at-fault driver attempted to flee on foot before being detained by officers and failing a field sobriety test.

