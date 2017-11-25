Clerk shoots, kills armed robbery suspect

Police have identified the man they say was killed as he tried to rob a gas station clerk.

The armed robbery occurred at a Chevron located in the 6500 block of Bankhead Highway, Friday around 9 p.m.

The clerk told police the suspect pointed a handgun at him before he reached for his own handgun and shot the man. The suspect, 19-year-old Jaileteef Williams, was found on the ground in front of the store when officers arrived.

Williams was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

At this time, Douglasville Police say they do not anticipate any charges to be filed against the clerk.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.