Man steals money out of open register at McDonald's

Authorities are searching for man they say stole money out of an open register at a McDonald's.

The incident occurred November 25 around 11:28 a.m. at the McDonald's in the 200 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

Police say the man rushed behind the counter and grabbed cash out of an open register. He then fled in a burgundy Honda sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident or identification of the suspect, please contact Detective Katie Turner at 770.288.8257

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.