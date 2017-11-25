Decatur residents displaced by fire still waiting for new units

Several families are still waiting for new units at an apartment complex in Decatur nearly two weeks after a fire destroyed their homes.

Residents at The Ashberry say they are homeless after that fire and after assistance from the Red Cross ran out. Ten units were affect November 15.

Brodrick Zellous told CBS46 he was home with his daughter when the fire broke out.

"I just want somewhere to go, that's it," said Zellous.

Zellous says he and other residents displaced still haven't been given a new unit.

"No one has actively reached out to us to let us know exactly what's going on with transfers or anything like that," said Zellous.

Zellous says he tried to call the office but no one has responded to his calls. He says the fire has resulted in him sleeping in his car.

The mother of another resident was able to reach a property manager by phone and tells us she was told management would have the final word Monday from the insurance company which was necessary for relocation.

The property manager with The Ashberry told CBS46 a manager has been in contact with every resident.

