Man shot, police searching for gunman and accomplices

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in a residential area in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Police say four Asian men were trying to break into cars in a neighborhood near Lexington Drive and Arlington Way.

A homeowner, Nelson Martinez, caught two men breaking into two different vehicles in front of his home.

Martinez proceeded to chase the men until he was able to tackle one to the ground. During the confrontation a separate suspect fired off five shots, two hit Martinez in the chest and three hit a nearby vehicle.

The 29-year-old was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Following the shooting, the four men were seen getting into a white four door passenger car, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

At the moment, police do not have detailed descriptions of the suspects.

CBS46 will update the story as police continue their investigation.

