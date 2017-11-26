Women get chance to 'one-up' the men in mixed infantry units

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

FORT BENNING, Georgia (AP) - The Army's introduction of women into the infantry has moved steadily but cautiously this year.

Fort Benning in Georgia is home to the previously all-male infantry and armor schools. It's had to make a number of adjustments, including female dorm rooms, security cameras, monitoring stations. Renovations cost $35 million.

For women like Kirsten - an 18-year-old infantry recruit - they now have the chance to "one-up" the men. She's among more than 80 women who've gone to recruit training since a ban on them serving in combat jobs was lifted.

Twenty-two have graduated. More than 30 are still in training, working toward graduation.

This is the third class of recruits at Benning to include women.

