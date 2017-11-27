Family unharmed after fire rips through Decatur home

A Decatur family is breathing a sigh of relief after they were able to escape an early morning fire that caused significant damage to their home.

The home on the 3100 block of Valaire Drive in Decatur sustained heavy damage to the interior. The roof over the garage also partially collapsed.

There were no reports of injuries.

No word on a cause.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.