Early voting begins in Atlanta mayoral run-off election

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Early voting begins Monday in the run-off election for mayor of the city of Atlanta as well as city council president.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is battling Mary Norwood to replace Kasim Reed as mayor of Atlanta. The race for city council president is between Alex Wan and Felicia Moore.

The early voting period is Monday through Friday and is open from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Those looking to vote early in Fulton County can do so at any of these precincts:

  • Adams Park Library 2231 Campbellton Road, SW Atlanta
  • Adamsville Recreation Center 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., SW Atlanta
  • Buckhead Library 269 Buckhead Avenue, NE Atlanta
  • Fulton County Government Center 130 Peachtree Street, SW Atlanta
  • Northside Library 3295 Northside Parkway, NW Atlanta
  • Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW Atlanta
  • Ponce De Leon Library 980 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE Atlanta
  • Southeast Atlanta Library 1463 Pryor Road, SW Atlanta
  • Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road, SW Atlanta
  • Wolf Creek Library 3100 Enon Road, SW Atlanta
  • College Park Library 3647 Main Street College Park
  • South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road College Park
  • East Point Library 2757 Main Street East Point
  • Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road Johns Creek
  • Milton Library 855 Mayfield Road Milton
  • East Roswell Branch Library 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road Roswell
  • Roswell Branch Library 115 Norcross Street Roswell
  • North Fulton Service Center (Room 232) 7741 Roswell Road Sandy Springs

In DeKalb County, here are a list of voting precincts:

  • Main location- Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300 Decatur
  • Atlanta- Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2015 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta

More voting information:

