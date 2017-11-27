Early voting begins in Atlanta mayoral run-off election

Early voting begins Monday in the run-off election for mayor of the city of Atlanta as well as city council president.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is battling Mary Norwood to replace Kasim Reed as mayor of Atlanta. The race for city council president is between Alex Wan and Felicia Moore.

The early voting period is Monday through Friday and is open from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Those looking to vote early in Fulton County can do so at any of these precincts:

Adams Park Library 2231 Campbellton Road, SW Atlanta

Adamsville Recreation Center 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., SW Atlanta

Buckhead Library 269 Buckhead Avenue, NE Atlanta

Fulton County Government Center 130 Peachtree Street, SW Atlanta

Northside Library 3295 Northside Parkway, NW Atlanta

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW Atlanta

Ponce De Leon Library 980 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE Atlanta

Southeast Atlanta Library 1463 Pryor Road, SW Atlanta

Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road, SW Atlanta

Wolf Creek Library 3100 Enon Road, SW Atlanta

College Park Library 3647 Main Street College Park

South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road College Park

East Point Library 2757 Main Street East Point

Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road Johns Creek

Milton Library 855 Mayfield Road Milton

East Roswell Branch Library 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road Roswell

Roswell Branch Library 115 Norcross Street Roswell

North Fulton Service Center (Room 232) 7741 Roswell Road Sandy Springs

In DeKalb County, here are a list of voting precincts:

Main location- Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300 Decatur

Atlanta- Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2015 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta

