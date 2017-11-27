2 Chainz' "Trap House" is back for the holidays

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz has brought back the "Trap House", a popular attraction where thousands flocked to during the summer months.

The new attraction, "Trap Wonderland" sits at 1740 Defoor Place, between Defoors Ferry Road and Chattahoochee Avenue on Atlanta's northwest side. It features a Christmas tree, lights, lawn decorations, activities and even smores and hot chocolate.

Admission in $10 and all proceeds go to charity.

Hours of operation

"Trap Wonderland" is open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More information on "Trap Wonderland"

