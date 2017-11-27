Police: Stolen gun used to shoot up officer's home

Police are searching for the suspects accused of stealing two cars, breaking into several other vehicles and using a stolen gun to shoot up an officer's home.

Newton County Police say thieves stole two vehicles and broke into several more at the Country Walk subdivision, located off U.S. 278 near I-20 in Social Circle.

They also say a handgun was stolen and used to shoot up an officer's home as well as an unmarked police cruiser.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Investigators believe the home was randomly targeted.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.