Man says thieves cloned credit card, went on holiday shopping spree

Whether you're shopping online or at a local store, police are trying to make the public aware of credit card cloning.

According to the Integrated Family Community Services, credit card cloning is an identity theft tactic that allows hackers to create a fake credit card by stealing the information off an individual’s actual card.

A metro Atlanta man says he was a recent victim and says the suspects cloned his card and went on a shopping spree at a Peachtree Corners grocery store.

James Anderson says he unknowingly bought the suspect's Thanksgiving Day dinner.

"They bought crab legs. They bought cheese. They bought eggs and they bought everything else you can think of," said Anderson.

Anderson says his credit card was cloned and the crooks used it to buy several items from an Aldi location in Peachtree Corners. Anderson then called Gwinnett County Police, who took him inside the store and showed him the surveillance system.

While at the store, Anderson learned that the clerk never asked the suspect for identification, despite several of the credit cards the suspect tried using to pay for items were declined.

CBS46 tried to interview the store clerk, who refused to talk. We're waiting to hear back from Aldi's media relations department.

Meanwhile, Anderson says it will take 90 days to get his money back.

Gwinnett County Police plan to release the surveillance video on Monday.

